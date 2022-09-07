ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library.

The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a follow-up investigation by the Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit.

A warrant was obtained for Griffin’s arrest, and he was taken into custody in the area of E. State and 6th Streets on September 3. He has been charged with Public Indecency.