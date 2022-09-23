ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said William Cobb, 54, was arrested in connection with several lawnmower thefts in the city.

According to police, a riding lawnmower was stolen on Sunday, June 17th in the 100 block of Horace Avenue.

On Tuesday, September 20th, another lawnmower was stolen in the 200 block of N. Central Avenue.

Detectives were able to link the two cases to Cobb, police said.

He was arrested on Wednesday, September 22nd and charged with 2 counts of Felony Theft.

Cobb was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.