ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been arrested for the dissemination of child pornography.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Illinois State Police and and Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, have been investigating the dissemination of child pornography for the past two months. Jesse J. Salinas, 31, was identified as a suspect during the investigation.

The sheriff’s department executed a search warrant in the 3400 block of Sunnyside Avenue on Wednesday, where they found numerous images of child porn in one residence.

Salinas was arrested and charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography, as well as three counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography.