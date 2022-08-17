ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they have arrested Daniel Garcia, 35, for reportedly having inappropriate contact with an underage child over the internet.

Police said they were sent to investigate Garcia’s behavior on Friday, June 24th. The victim was said to be under the age of 13 and was someone whom he knew.

Garcia was arrested on Tuesday, August 16th.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and has since bonded out.