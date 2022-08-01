ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man facing charges in connection to a December murder was sentenced on Monday.

Devon Hickman, 22, will spend the next six years behind bars. This came after he pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm with no FOID card.

The killing happened on Apple Orchard Lane near S. Alpine and Charles. Officers found a shot up house, and were later notified of a walk-in shooting victim at a nearby hospital. The 26-year-old man died that night, and he was never publicly identified.

Hickman, a 15-year-old boy and Jeremiah Coleman were arrested. The teen faces murder charges while Coleman is due back in court Tuesday.