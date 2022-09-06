ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man in a S. Main Street parking lot on Monday.

Police said the 33-year-old victim was on the phone in the parking lot in the 1100 block of S. Main around 3:10 a.m. when a suspect came up from behind and slashed him across the chest with an unknown weapon.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and released.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.