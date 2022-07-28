ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have arrested Russell Peacock, 68, after an investigation into child pornography.

According to authorities, Peacock was the target of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who searched his residence, in the 3400 block of Baxter Road, on Thursday.

Police say evidence against Peacock was found at the scene.

He faces 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.