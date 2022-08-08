ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Sunday after running away from police.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Score Street around 8 p.m. in reference to a person who was pointing a gun at someone, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers located Larandolph Harvey, 37, when they arrived.

Harvey was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. He has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Identification, Aggravated Assault and Domestic Battery.

He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.