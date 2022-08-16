ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned on Tuesday about how the Rockford Mass Transit District will spend a $6 million grant.

RMTD plans to buy six new battery electric and hybrid buses. These will replace their 2009 diesel buses. The transit district said that those are the oldest vehicles in their fleet, with an average of over 450,000 miles per bus.

RMTD has a goal of transitioning to a zero-emission fleet by 2036. These six new buses means that about two-thirds of the fix route will be either hybrid or battery