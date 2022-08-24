ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara has asked for the public’s help in keeping property tax levies flat, and to maybe even reduce them.

McNamara asked for the help on Facebook. He said that the City, along with the Rockford Public School District, has made good progress in reducing the property tax rate. The rate was at 15.1059 in 2016, and went down to 12.2563 in 2021, a nearly 20% reduction.

Even though rates have fallen, McNamara stressed that property taxes are still too high for residents and business owners. Both the City and school district have made efforts to to reduce their portions of the property tax bill for Rockford residents.

The City has decreased their tax rate by 36% since 2017, all while expanding value in their services and programs. The property tax levy has been dropped in two of the last five years, and has not increased in nine years. In addition, $72 million in property taxes has been left in the hands of residents and business owners from 2017-2023.

As far the school district goes, the board and administration agreed to keep the levy flat, which has saved taxpayers a projected $378 million in uncollected property taxes over the last decade.

The City and school district reportedly encourages all other taxing boding to reduce or keep their levy flat every year. While there has been some success, 2022 is the quadrennial reassessment, which means that each and every property will be reassessed. This could lead to high property values, which could reduce Rockford’s property tax rate if coupled with no property tax increases.

McNamara has asked residents to contact the elected leadership of the Forest Preserve, Airport, Park District, RVC, Winnebago County, Rockford Township Roads, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority, Rockford Township and the Library. He said that by doing so, residents can urge them to take a strong stand on high property taxes.