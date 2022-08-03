ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday after loaded guns and marijuana were found during a traffic stop.

Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of W. State Street and Henrietta Avenue around 7:30 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers found three loaded handguns, a loaded magazine and about 29 grams of marijuana during the stop.

Stephan Stephens, 20, was arrested and has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Cannabis and Suspended Driver’s License.

Sir Love, 21, was arrested and has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Ecstasy).

They are both being held in the Winnebago County Jail.