ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline motorcyclists came together Saturday to raise awareness for some furry friends.

It was part of the 4th Annual “Pips and Pipes Charity Ride.” The 120 mile ride ended at a “Players for Pits” adoption event. There was food, music, and pit bulls who are looking for a home. Some alumni pit bulls who have been adopted in previous years also came back to join the fun.

Organizers feel that motorcyclists and pit bulls are both often misunderstood.

“They don’t get enough awareness and I think bikers often feel the same way, whether it’s veterans or others that feel alone,” said organizer Stephanie Jennings. “So pairing up the motorcycle riders with pit bulls and understanding how much help that they need, and the awareness we need in order to create help, that seems to tug on the heartstrings of our riders.”

While the ride was free, donations were encouraged, with 100% of the donations going towards the rescue event.