ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford-area law enforcement officers could be spotted along the roofs of local Dunkin’ Donuts locations Friday morning as part of the annual “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said the event is about going beyond the duties of the badge, and being visible to the community.

“With ‘Cop on a Rooftop’, we get involved with the Torch Run, the Polar Plunge,” Caruana said. “I’ve been involved in all three of them. A little cold weather and cold water, but it’s a great event and it allows our deputies to be involved in the community and the community sees hey look, they’re good guys, they’re doing a job, and we want that community connection.”

Statewide, law enforcement hopes to raise $1 million for Special Olympics on Friday.