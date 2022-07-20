ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been two years since Rockford’s Family Peace Center opened.

The Peace Center provides services to domestic violence survivors. They also focus on reducing the number of times survivors tell their story and the number of places survivors can go for help, as well as increase access to services and support for survivors and their children.

The center has been able to serve nearly 1,000 clients and their children in the past two years. Administrators also thanked their 25 partner agencies who made everything possible.

The Family Peace Center is located at 315 N Main St., across the street from the Coronado Theatre.