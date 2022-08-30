ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man, already behind bars for child pornography, has been sentenced to an additional 6 years for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 9.

Pierre Hayes, 32, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse on Monday for a crime that happened in January 2020.

Investigators said Hayes was in a relationship with the victim’s mother at the time. He was arrested and charged about a month later.

According to the US Department of Justice, Hayes pled guilty to the charges of transportation of child pornography via the Internet and possession of child pornography in December 2019.

Police said Hayes admitted to sending an image of a girl under the age of 18 engaged in sexually explicit conduct over the Internet on May 4th, 2015.

For the child pornography charges, Hayes was sentenced in September 2021 to spend 10 years in prison.