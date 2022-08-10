ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department is asking for residents’ help in finding a woman that they said broke a store window.

Officers responded to Minglewood, 333 E. State St., around 12:40 p.m. Monday for reports of criminal damage to property, according to the department. Officers were advised upon arrival that the suspect was heard “jiggling” the locked front door.

The owner of the business found the suspect striking the front window of the store with a small metal bar. The window shattered, after which the suspect dropped the bar and ran away.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Sara Hughes, 34, on Tuesday. She has been charged with Felony Damage to Property.

Any information on the incident should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900.