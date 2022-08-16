ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who they said stabbed a man on Saturday.

Officers were called to a resident in the 500 block on N. Church Street around 5:40 a.m. for a report of the stabbing, according to the Rockford Police Department. Upon arrival, officers were told by the 34-year-old male victim that an unknown female had entered his apartment.

The man was cut and sprayed with mace by the woman when he confronted her, fleeing the scene after. She is described as a 5’5″ Black female weighing 140 pounds. The victim was treated at a local hospital for a small laceration to his wrist.

Any information on the incident should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900.