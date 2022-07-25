ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city leaders are cracking down on ATVs.

The Code and Regulation Committee passed amendments to current ordinances around the all-terrain vehicles on Monday night. They included being able to impound any non-highway vehicles from both public and private property.

It would also make it illegal to keep or store any unregistered vehicle, even not allowing someone to put gas in it unless it is on a trailer. The new rules came after complaints of the ATVs and dirt bikes being driven around the City.

“ATVs on our streets are a safety concern for not only the riders, but everyone they share the streets with,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “By declaring illegal ATVs nuisances under our ordinance, we are able to provide better clarity to our residents and officers and provide better tools for enforcement.”

The full city council will need to approve the amendments at the next meeting on August 1.