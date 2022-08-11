ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Realty company Dickerson and Nieman has donated $10,000 to fund one full scholarship to Rock Valley College.

The company made the donation to Rockford Promise on Thursday.

The donation is the second made by Dickerson and Nieman.

Interim Executive Kaylene Groh said she hopes other businesses in the community will do something similar.

Rockford Promise will provide scholarships for 300 students to attend Rock Valley College this fall. The group says $1.8 million is needed to fund the effort.