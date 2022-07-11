ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Friday after they were found with loaded guns in a stolen car.

It happened in the parking lot of CJ’s Public House, 300 E. State St., at 11:30 p.m., according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Officers located a black Chrysler 300 parked in the lot that matched the description of a vehicle that had fled deputies several times in the past two weeks.

Deputies pulled up in front of the vehicle and found Gregory White, 30, and Tyreese Harris, 29, inside. Three loaded guns were found inside of the car, which had been reported stolen out of Bedford Park, Illinois.

White and Harris were arrested and transported to the Winnebago County Jail. White has been charged with Illegal Possession of Ammunition/FOID, Criminal Trespass to Vehicle, Felon Possession of Weapon and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon in a Vehicle.

Harris was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Criminal Trespass to Vehicle, Felon Possession of Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon in a Vehicle and Illegal Possession of Ammunition/FOID.