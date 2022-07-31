ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — News broke Saturday night about the Rockford Rivets’ team bus being robbed, and their GoFundMe reached its goal the next day.

More than 230 people donated nearly $13,000. The Rivets only asked for $10.000. The Rivets were on the road in Michigan Saturday when they learned that all their bats, gloves, uniforms and personal belongings were gone. Determined to play their game, they too a trip to Dick’s Sporting Goods to get some gear.

The Rivets won that game, beating the Kalamazoo Growlers 9-8.