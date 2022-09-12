ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rickey Claybron, 36, has been sentenced to 41 years in prison for a crime spree in 2015 in which he and his accomplices robbed several businesses and shot several victims.

The first occurred on October 28th, when Claybron, Deandre Haywood and an accomplice conducted an armed robbery at H&A Tobacco, at 1623 Broadway.

Then, on November 2nd, Claybron, Haywood and two other robbers ordered employees to lay on the ground at gunpoint while they robbed Advance Auto, at 3019 Auburn Street. One employee was hit in the face with a gun during the robbery, and the robbers shot at him as they fled the store after the crime, according to the US Justice Department.

On November 5th, Claybron, Darnell Leavy, and a third robbery attempted to rob Zeke Convenience store, at 824 7th Street, but they fled when they could not gain access to the register.

The employees barricaded themselves in the closed off, glassed-in area where the registers were located.

In his plea agreement, Leavy said he tried to kick the door open while Claybron pointed his gun through a small opening in the glass enclosure.

Eventually, the men gave up on the robbery and left the store.

On November 13th, Claybron and Haywood, along with another accomplice, robbed the Shell Express, at 3003 11th Street. Authorities say Claybron carried a sawed-off shotgun which he pointed at customers in the store while the robbery occurred. Haywood shot one of the employees in the back during the robbery.

Haywood and Leavy both pleaded guilty prior to Claybron’s trial, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Haywood was sentenced to 26 years in federal prison, and Leavy to 11 and a half years.