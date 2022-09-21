ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Wednesday evening concert raised money to support the children of Rockford’s sister city in Ukraine.

The event took place at Veterans Memorial Hall Wednesday night. All of the fund would go to benefit the children of Brovary, Ukraine.

It cost $20 to get in. Food trucks were on site and there was a concert held by Miles Nielsen, though the overall goal was to give back to kids in need over in Ukraine.

“The children, as they started school here, have started school there and there are many things they need. Our goal here is to raise funds to assist them in anyway that we can,” said Dennis Horton, fundraising chair for Rockford Rotary. “Not only is Rotary doing things to assist the people of Ukraine, but there are many other organizations as well, and we feel as an organization here at Rotary that we too needed to step up.”

Rockford and Brovary became sister cities in 1995 after a visit from a soccer team from Kiev.