ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students in Rockford Public Schools’ summer camp program were able to showcase what they’ve learned this summer at Ellis Elementary School on Thursday.

The showcase highlighted four weeks worth of work by the summer camp attendees, including artwork and robots made by the students.

Many pieces took on this summer’s theme, of “Travel.”

Administrators said young students are eager to continue learning during the summer break.

“I don’t think I’ve seen any student sitting around, being bored,” said Dr. Peter Verona. “And I think that, when we give our kids something to do, that is fun for them. They are just right there, they want it and, of course, it helps to keep them busy and energetic and so forth.”

The summer camps were held at Cherry Valley Elementary and Rockford’s Constance Lane Elemerntary.