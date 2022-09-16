ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department released body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting earlier this month on Friday.

A man died by suicide after officers originally responded for a domestic disturbance. September is “Suicide Awareness Month,” and one mental health advocate said that the decision to take one’s own life usually comes down to feeling hopeless and thinking there is no way out.

Rockford Police received a 911 call from a house on Linden Road September 1. The woman calling said that her husband, Peter Jaeger, was threatening her. Officers arrived at the house and established a perimeter around 8:30 p.m. They heard yelling outside of the garage, according to a police report.

The suspect made way into the bathroom where the victim was hiding minutes later. That is when police went inside and were met by Jaeger. An officer shot Jaeger four times. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pat Spangler is a counselor and board member of Shatter our Silence, an organization that helps with real conversations about depression and suicide. He said that there are many different factors that could push Jaeger to that point.

“In that moment, and it could become a combination of weeks, months, years, of thinking about it, running it through their head as a ‘what if’, or it could come in a snapshot where someone is just bumrushed by life and overwhelmed,” Spangler said.

Spangler added that there is a lot of myths regarding the issue.

“A lot of misconceptions,” Spangler said. “A lot of, ‘if someone thinks about suicide then they are weird or broken or wrong,’ and the truth of the matter is, the thought pops in, what do you do with it?”

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force is still investigating.