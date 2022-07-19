ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nearly 100 local teachers and social services professionals met Tuesday to learn about the effect of trauma on students.

The Rockford Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention hosted the event at Forest City Church, at 1280 S Alpine Road, on topics of domestic and sexual violence and human trafficking.

Organizers of the event said it is important to alert educators and support staff about how to spot the warning signs of manifested trauma in young people.

“The more that we can talk about these really tough topics and share the knowledge and the tools to be successful with kids who are dealing with trauma, the better off our community will be,” said spokesperson Emily Schmidt. “So, just reaching as many people as possible to increase that engagement is crucial.”

Tuesday’s event was the fifth year the educator’s summit has been held.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness of Northern Illinois (NAMI) also hosted a presentation at Holy Family Church, 4401 Highcrest Road, on “Trauma and Self-Care.”

The focus of the meeting was also focused on how the signs of trauma can present themselves and impact both the victim and those around them.

Mary Gubbe Lee, a spokesperson for NAMI, said it is worth reaching out to a person who may need help.

“I think it’s very important to reach out to people who have experienced trauma and be a support to them, so [you] are you connected to [your] community [and] have people that you can tell your troubles to,” she said.

According to the Mayor’s Office of Domestica and Community Violence Prevention, domestic violence is the number one reason police are called out in City of Rockford