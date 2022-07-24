ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is teaming with a popular restaurant for their new initiative, “Forward for Fun.”

Mark Boone, 14th Ward alderman, and Lino’s owner Charlie Schweinler held a news conference Sunday to make the announcement. The City’s “Forward for Fun” initiative is a new event series. It will four nights of benefitting four different non-profits.

The initiative hopes to create new opportunities to bring people together, and support small businesses and non-profits that suffered during the pandemic.

“Our hope is we attract people from all 14 wards here to the 14th ward, so that they have an opportunity to experience Lino’s if they never had and just support these four great non-profits that benefit the entire city,” Boone said.

The events will be held at Lino’s Restaurant, 5611 E. State St., which is celebrating 50 years of business. Find a list of all the events being held below:

July 29

Theme: Rockford Peaches Night

Music: Miles Nielsen and Kelly Steward

Movie: A League of Their Own

Supporting: International Women`s Baseball Center

August 12

Theme: Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful Night

Music: Silver Linings Rockford

Movie: Finding Nemo

Supporting: Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful

August 26

Theme: NIU Alumni/Rockford Promise Night

Music: NIU Jazztet

Movie: The Graduate

Supporting: Rockford Promise and NIU Rockford Alumni Club

September 9

Theme: Friends of the Coronado Night

Music: The Vince Chiarelli Band

Movie: The Majestic

Supporting: Friends of the Coronado