ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is teaming with a popular restaurant for their new initiative, “Forward for Fun.”
Mark Boone, 14th Ward alderman, and Lino’s owner Charlie Schweinler held a news conference Sunday to make the announcement. The City’s “Forward for Fun” initiative is a new event series. It will four nights of benefitting four different non-profits.
The initiative hopes to create new opportunities to bring people together, and support small businesses and non-profits that suffered during the pandemic.
“Our hope is we attract people from all 14 wards here to the 14th ward, so that they have an opportunity to experience Lino’s if they never had and just support these four great non-profits that benefit the entire city,” Boone said.
The events will be held at Lino’s Restaurant, 5611 E. State St., which is celebrating 50 years of business. Find a list of all the events being held below:
July 29
Theme: Rockford Peaches Night
Music: Miles Nielsen and Kelly Steward
Movie: A League of Their Own
Supporting: International Women`s Baseball Center
August 12
Theme: Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful Night
Music: Silver Linings Rockford
Movie: Finding Nemo
Supporting: Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful
August 26
Theme: NIU Alumni/Rockford Promise Night
Music: NIU Jazztet
Movie: The Graduate
Supporting: Rockford Promise and NIU Rockford Alumni Club
September 9
Theme: Friends of the Coronado Night
Music: The Vince Chiarelli Band
Movie: The Majestic
Supporting: Friends of the Coronado