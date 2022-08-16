ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a teenager that they said shot a man after an argument.

A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was walking in the 200 block of N. Rockton Avenue when a 17-18-year-old male shot him in the back after a “verbal altercation.”

The wound was considered to be non-life-threatening.

Any information on the incident should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900.