ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford families started to get ready to head back to school on Saturday.

It was a part of “7/30 Day.” The event’s goal was to get kids excited to start learning again. There were a variety of vendors, crafts, a DJ, a scavenger hunt and even a bouncy house.

Children got to make vision boards to encourage them to have dreams and be inspired.

“I love just giving back and showing different businesses as well, giving small businesses the opportunity to have their moment, and just to come together is a really huge impact for our community,” said Lakhila Tellis, founder of Iconic Nurse Network Outreach.

Tellis hopes to put on the event again next summer.