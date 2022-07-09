ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walker Park was home to “Fringe Festival” on Saturday.

The outdoor fest is a celebration of theater and performing arts. The event started at noon and wrapped up at 6 p.m., and was hosted by comedian Rebecca Ann Carver. The opening act featured comedy song maker Robbie Ellis. Artists at the event performed acts ranging from short plays to dances and music.

Carver said that people in the “Forest City” are happy the festival is here.

“There was actually someone who came up to me, ‘I’m really happy that like this is happening in Rockford,’ and I was like, ‘you should tell the city council because they are the ones who did this,'” Carver said.

The event was free to attend.