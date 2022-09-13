ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford plans to host three town hall meetings to address public concerns over public safety and crime.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Police Chief Carla Redd, and Jennifer Cacciapaglia, the executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence Prevention, will give an “overview of the City’s efforts to reduce violent crime across the community,” according to a press release.

The speakers will also likely address the impact of Illinois’ “Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act,” also known as the “SAFE-T Act,” which goes into effect on January 1st.

The SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois, the first state to do so.

The aim of the legislation would set free certain criminal offenders without having to wait in jail for their court date, because they can’t afford bond.

The law would restrict which crimes a person can be arrested for, and would free those in custody for 12 offenses, including second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and arson without bail, as well as drug-induced homicide, kidnapping, burglary, robbery, intimidation, aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding, drug offenses and threatening a public official.

The town hall meetings will be held:

Thursday, September 22, 5:30 p.m.

Crusader Clinic, 1200 W. State Street

Tuesday, October 25, 5:30 p.m.

Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main Street

Wednesday, November 2, 5:30 p.m.

Rockford University, Fisher Chapel, 5050 E. State Street

Residents in need of a reasonable accommodation in order to fully participate should call 779-348-7150.