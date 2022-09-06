ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford landmark got the green light for demolition Tuesday night.

City council members unanimously approved plans to bring down Davis Park’s Lorden Building. The $1.1 million demolition contract was awarded to N-Track Group out of Loves Park. The building is now set to come down by May 2023.

Eliminating the 7-story structure is part of the phase one redevelopment plans for the park. City leaders have already approved the $6 million plan, with other changes including a new boat dock, amphitheater and more.

The City’s redevelopment funds, along with the state, will cover half of the costs.

“We certainty have a deep appreciation for our history and we want to redevelop as many buildings as possible,” said Mayor Tom McNamara. “When those are not feasible, the next best thing is to open up that space for something really wonderful and new that will welcome every Rockfordian down to and have an activated and energized park, and we’re really excited about it.”

The building could still get some use before it is demolished, as the Rockford Fire Department may use the structure for firefighter training.