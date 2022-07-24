ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford University welcomed ten freshman to campus on Sunday.

It was all part of the 2nd Annual “Regents First Summer Retreat” at the Burpee Student Center, 5050 E State St. Those students have a busy week ahead, as they will learn about campus life, meet faculty and staff, explore classroom buildings and stay overnight in the dorms.

The students will also get paired with a financial aid coach, college life-skills coach and a peer mentor to help them throughout the school year.

“My mom she was just super excited,” said first generation student Mya Barrett. “She was crying to see me go, but she has always been very supportive of me, and like my brother too, they’ve always encouraged me to go out and do better than what they’ve done.”

The program was launched last year to recruit, support and retain first-generation college students at the university.