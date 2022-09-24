ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents gathered Saturday morning to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease.

The “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” is the world’s largest event to raise funds for care, support and research. Participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a “Promise Garden” ceremony.

The colors of the flowers represent peoples’ connection to Alzheimer’s.

“I think it’s important for the people participating to see the support that they have from the rest of the community, who are businesses that sponsor us or other community partners, that they’re not alone in this journey and that other people care and other people are willing to fight for them, because Alzheimer’s is a relentless disease and it’s not stopping at this time, but neither are we,” said Taylor Adolphson, organizer of the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

The event has taken place in Rockford for over 20 years.