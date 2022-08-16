ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired.

Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was recovered by officers during their investigation.

A resident of the house, 31-year-old Lakesha Harris, was taken into custody after a loaded handgun was found inside her vehicle when she arrived at the residence. She has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Deface Firearm.