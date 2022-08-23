ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kiana Martin, 30, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for purchasing guns for known felons.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Martin was convicted of misrepresenting herself to firearms dealers by posing as the actual weapon buyer but was acting as a “straw purchaser,” transferring those weapons to felons who are prohibited from buying them.

She pleaded guilty to the charges of making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms on May 18th, 2022 and was sentenced on Monday.