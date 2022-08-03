ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night.

It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and found the 30-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound when they arrived.

Officers were told that a light-colored car drove past while people were sitting on the porch when several gunshots were fired from the vehicle. Both the woman and the residence were hit.

Any information on the incident should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900.