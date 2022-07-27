ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is wanted by police for killing a motorcyclist and injuring his passenger in a hit and run in September 2021.

According to Rockford Police, around 2 a.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, Maria Juana Diaz-Vasquez hit a motorcycle driven by Michael Sowl, 36, at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Montague Road.

Sowls and his passenger were found by police, lying in the roadway. He died later at the hospital.

Witnesses of the accident told police that Diaz-Vasquez and the male passenger of her vehicle left the scene on foot. Her vehicle was left at the scene.

Police say Diaz-Vasquez is still at large. She is charged with Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident Involving Death and Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident Involving Personal Injury.