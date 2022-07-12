ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Amazon Prime Day is here, though it actually lasts two days.

Workers were busy at Rockford’s Amazon Air hub, making sure that packages got to their destinations. Sales have grown every year since Prime Day started in 2015. Rockford’s facility will ship more than 300,000 items by itself.

Amazon administrators said that Prime Day is good practice for the Christmas rush.

“We’ll go through Prime Day this week. You know, we’ll take our lessons learned and we’ll immediately start getting ready for peak planning,” said Michael Berg, general manager of Amazon Air. “Peak for us starts in early October, end of October as we ramp up through Black Friday and into and through December. So, this is really about practice this week and making sure we learn a lot.”

Amazon is helping Chicago Rockford International Airport climb the cargo rankings. The latest FAA numbers put RFD at #14 in the country in 2021. About 3.4 billion pounds of cargo moved through the airport during that time.