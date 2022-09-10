ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While some people had fun in the sun Saturday, others had some fun in the suds.

The Discovery Center, 711 N Main St., held a “Bubble Festival.” Children were entertained by Ben Jimenez, a professional bubble artists of Ben’s Bubble Show, who combines art with science. He talked about the science of bubbles while doing tricks and making bubble sculptures.

He said that it is one of life’s simple pleasures.

“Just get out there and make your own bubbles,” Jimenez said. “There’s so many simple things out there in the world we don’t fully appreciate. Bubbles is only one of very many.”

There was a “bubblepalooza” playground after the show, where kids could practice their own tricks.