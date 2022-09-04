ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will have a Labor Day parade this year for the first time since before COVID-19.

The annual event that snakes through downtown was canceled the last tow years because of the pandemic, but families can line the streets Monday morning and get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend.

The parade kicks off at 7th Street and Railroad Avenue at 10 a.m. It will go north to E. State Street, go across the bridge and turn at Wyman Street before ending at Davis Park.

Road closures will begin at 9 a.m.