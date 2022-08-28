ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford restaurant has reached a major milestone.

Lino’s has been serving the stateline for 50 years. They had a celebration at their last market of the summer Sunday. The market was held each Sunday.

Charlie Schweinler, owner of Lino’s, said that it is a great way to relax and get to know the customers.

“The idea of our market is a Sunday Italian neighborhood feel where it’s kicking back, relaxing. Very easy going, not a packed out thing, just really relaxed, really easy going,” Schweinler said. “Getting to know our neighbors, getting to know our friends and our customers in a different setting than the everyday rush of life.”

Lino’s plans to hold more events this fall.