ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford store closed for good on Wednesday.

The Midwest Rustic made the announcement. It was said a couple of months ago that the business needed help, and they were able to stay open thanks to many Rockford residents.

The owner of the shop, however, announced that it was not enough to keep them open for good. They also said that the foot traffic in Downtown Rockford is not what it used to be.

The store officially closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday.