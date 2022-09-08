ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 2022 Mosaic World Film Festival will screen 78 films at its 15th annual event held at the Nordloff Center.

The festival will take place on September 16th, 17th, and 18th, and contains entries from 57 countries around the world.

Essie (“The Babadook”) Davis and Thomasin (“One Night in Soho”) McKenzie star in the Spotlight Feature Award winner, “The Justice of Bunny King.”

A full list of films scheduled to be shown can be found here.

Tickets are available at $10 for a 3-day pass or $5 per day.

The Rockford Public Library’s Nordloff Center is located at 118 N. Main Street.