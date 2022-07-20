ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center will be hosting a job fair next week.

It will take place on Monday in the Saint Anthony, Saint Joseph and Saint Francis rooms located inside OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, 5666 East State St. Applicants can participate in on-the-spot interviews, and have the chance to be hired on the spot, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

OSF Healthcare offers a minimum of $15 an hour for entry level jobs, while staff-level RNS at OSF Saint Anthony and OSF Home Care start at a minimum of $25 an hour.

No registration is required for the job fair.