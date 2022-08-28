ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People came out for a special anniversary in Rockford on Sunday.

Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1703 S Central Ave., celebrated their 105th year. Reverend Dr. Jonathon Williams, pastor at Pilgrim Baptist, has been in the City of Rockford since last October. He has been amazed by the growth he has seen in the past year.

“This has been the most exciting moment in my life. This church is a pillar in this community,” Williams said. “One hundred and five years is something to be celebrated all the way from the depression stages to now. We have grown leaps and bounds. I’m just excited to have hosted this event for this season.”

Several local dignitaries came out for the worship celebration.