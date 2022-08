ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends.

Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool.

Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine Pool closed earlier this week due to staffing.

Beloit’s public pool will be open from 1-6 p.m. Sunday and Monday.