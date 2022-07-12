ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another Rockford neighborhood held a meeting Tuesday night to talk about the rise in violence in their neighborhood.

The Rolling Green Association organized the event at Broadway Covenant Church. Some of the topics included criminal reform and preventing domestic violence.

Many people raised concerns about increasing violence.

“I wanted to bring this information so they could get first hand what is actually occurring and feel a little bit more relief that there are actions being taken,” said 8th Ward Alderwoman Karen Hoffman.

Winnebago County will give out 700 Ring doorbells this summer to increase home security.