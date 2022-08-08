LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Platinum-selling country star Rodney Atkins is set to open for Justin Moore at Rivets Stadium on September 3.

With eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s and 1 billion on-demand streams, Atkins is one of country music’s most prominent artists. He was reportedly the second most-played male artist of the decade overall, selling over 14 million units and earning twelve Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications to date. His latest single “Caught Up In the Country (feat. The Jubilee Singers” set the record for the longest-running single in Billboard Country Airplay history at 57 weeks.

Joining Atkins and Moore will be Lucas Hoge. His debut album “Dirty South” reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Country Album Sales chart during its debut week.