ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of people chose to get dirty on a hot, steamy Saturday for a good cause.

It was the annual mud volleyball tournament at Riverside Park, 5215 River St. People were having fun in the sun and keeping cool in the mud, but more than that has kept people coming back to the event for more than 40 years.

The tournament was held to support the Epilepsy Foundation in the past, but for the second year it was in support of “Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.”

“Amazing, awesome….very dirty, but awesome….the feeling of mud in your shoes is like none other,” said mud volleyball players Emaily and Brooklyn Freeman.

People from all across the stateline took the mud for some volleyball action, and players said that they had a blast.

“Yeah ,its a lot of fun. Win or lose, it’s all about having fun,” said players Delaney Ohar and Blake Wolv. You end up winning in the end….you do, exactly….it’s so fun.”

Proceeds from the tournament goes to “Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.” Executive Director Pamela Osborne said that 176 teams took part this year and 60 volunteers helped keep things organized.

She said that every year feels like a big family gathering.

“Some of these people have been playing for 40, some of them 20 years, you know, so they look forward to this every year,” Osborne said.

Players said that they have noticed some changes KNIB has been making, like Clear Stream recycling and trash displays. Osborne said that their goal is to educate people on taking care of the environment.

“And of course it’s a fundraiser for us, it helps us to continue our mission to help educate people on the environment, recycling and reusing,” Osborne said.

Many players said that they look forward to this event every year and love getting dirty for a clean cause.

“Summer is coming to an end, this is a banger. Big hurrah,” players said. “It’s a good summer to end activity….All the gas stations, they are out of everything. They’re out of ice, they’re out of Gatorade, liquor everyone is here. Cops are here, everyone is here…and they love it.

Osborne said that this event takes a whole year to plan and they can not wait to start planning next year’s mud volleyball event.